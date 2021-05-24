Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 13.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Garmin by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 252.3% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 63,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 45,713 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Garmin by 16.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 338,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,570,000 after purchasing an additional 47,787 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

GRMN opened at $139.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.81. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $441,678.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,740. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

