PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PQ Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. PQ Group reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PQ Group.

Get PQ Group alerts:

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. PQ Group had a positive return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

PQG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PQ Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Shares of NYSE PQG traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.85. 5,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,375. PQ Group has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 8,164,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $109,724,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,817.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PQ Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PQ Group during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PQ Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of PQ Group during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in PQ Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PQ Group (PQG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.