Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 309.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Powered Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of POW stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79. Powered Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,413,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,890,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000.

Powered Brands Company Profile

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

