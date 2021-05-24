PotCoin (POT) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.54 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 24th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 32.2% lower against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $6,623.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,861.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,424.05 or 0.06402435 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $657.86 or 0.01737558 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.72 or 0.00435058 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00160698 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.40 or 0.00632300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.32 or 0.00434014 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006294 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.44 or 0.00368281 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,196,422 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

