Post (NYSE:POST) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Post (NYSE:POST) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on POST. Truist upped their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.55.
NYSE POST opened at $115.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.16. Post has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $117.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.81.
In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Post by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,341,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter worth about $8,078,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Post by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176,359 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 10.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,479,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,459,000 after acquiring an additional 143,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.
