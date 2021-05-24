Post (NYSE:POST) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Post (NYSE:POST) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on POST. Truist upped their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.55.

NYSE POST opened at $115.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.16. Post has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $117.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Post will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Post by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,341,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter worth about $8,078,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Post by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176,359 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 10.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,479,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,459,000 after acquiring an additional 143,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

