Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives $43.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

POR opened at $49.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average of $44.67. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.34.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 59.27%.

In other news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at $254,484.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $202,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,236.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,733,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,094,000 after buying an additional 317,554 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,712,000 after buying an additional 74,204 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,110,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,206,000 after purchasing an additional 147,379 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,966,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 534,259 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,809,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,889,000 after purchasing an additional 109,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

