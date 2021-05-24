Portion Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.06 Million (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded up 25.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Portion coin can currently be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Portion has a total market cap of $5.06 million and $41,750.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Portion has traded 44.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00064524 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 82.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00016796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.30 or 0.00978309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,844.74 or 0.09838793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00084479 BTC.

Portion Coin Profile

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,980,361 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

