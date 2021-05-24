Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,750 at Royal Bank of Canada

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,825 ($23.84) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on POLY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,811 ($23.66).

Shares of POLY stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,714 ($22.39). The company had a trading volume of 615,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,408. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,546.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,601.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Polymetal International has a one year low of GBX 1,382 ($18.06) and a one year high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The company has a market capitalization of £8.12 billion and a PE ratio of 10.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 4.42%. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

In related news, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira purchased 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,466 ($19.15) per share, with a total value of £10,555.20 ($13,790.44). Also, insider Ian Cockerill purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,514 ($19.78) per share, for a total transaction of £22,710 ($29,670.76). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,820 shares of company stock worth $5,795,220.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

