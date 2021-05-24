Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Polaris were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in Polaris in the first quarter valued at $659,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Polaris by 45.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 3.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the first quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.07.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,126,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $1,030,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,524.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,023 shares of company stock worth $19,438,616. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PII opened at $129.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 2.01. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

