Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Points International Ltd. provides a range of e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators. It is the owner and operator of Points.com, the world’s leading reward program management Web site. Points.com is an online loyalty program management portal, where consumers can earn, buy, gift, share, swap and redeem miles and points with some of the loyalty programs and retail partners. Developed in partnership with Travelocity, Book with Points is a service, which allows consumers to search for, book and then directly pay for travel reservations using a mix of loyalty currency and cash with no blackout dates or capacity controls. The company has client or strategic operating relationships with the world’s leading loyalty programs. Participating programs include American Airlines AAdvantage program, Aeroplan, AsiaMiles, British Airways Executive Club, Wyndham Rewards, Delta SkyMiles and InterContinental Hotels Group’s Priority Club Rewards. Redemption partners include Amazon.com and Starbucks. “

PCOM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Points International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Points International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ PCOM opened at $17.43 on Friday. Points International has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $259.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Points International will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Points International by 461.8% during the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 680,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 559,728 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Points International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Points International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Points International by 838.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

