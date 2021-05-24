Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) PT Raised to C$4.25

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Plaza Retail REIT stock opened at C$4.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$412.29 million and a P/E ratio of -578.57. Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$2.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

