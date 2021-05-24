Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for SkyWater Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SkyWater Technology’s FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

SKYT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYT opened at $26.61 on Monday. SkyWater Technology has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $27.25.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

