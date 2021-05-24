Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,223 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 179,133 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $11,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $216,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,473 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 199.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,048,742 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $166,561,000 after acquiring an additional 698,070 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 665,719 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after acquiring an additional 595,823 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,566,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $109,297,000 after acquiring an additional 489,671 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,545.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $650,424.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,097,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.18.

NYSE PXD opened at $150.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

