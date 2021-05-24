Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Price Tops $10.86

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for about $10.86 or 0.00028613 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 40.9% lower against the dollar. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $15.30 million and approximately $8.92 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 108.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00066338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 58.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.98 or 0.00995849 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 87% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,013.37 or 0.10573766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00085486 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,416,794 coins and its circulating supply is 1,409,053 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

