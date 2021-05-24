Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.26 million-$43.32 million.

FENG traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.66. 4,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,890. The firm has a market cap of $120.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.83.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 21.83%.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

