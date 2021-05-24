Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,648,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,596 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 4.2% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.49% of Philip Morris International worth $678,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $97.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $98.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.32.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,370 shares of company stock worth $3,157,957 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

