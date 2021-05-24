Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.250-1.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $826.10 million-$830.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $805.88 million.Phibro Animal Health also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.300-0.320 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of PAHC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.82. The company had a trading volume of 518,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,029. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $29.20.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 5.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

