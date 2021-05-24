Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.08 Million

Brokerages expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to announce $94.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.00 million and the highest is $96.00 million. Perion Network reported sales of $60.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year sales of $389.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $374.00 million to $401.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $456.11 million, with estimates ranging from $412.00 million to $472.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.93 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Perion Network by 136.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Perion Network by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 2,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PERI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.44. 4,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,701. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $556.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

