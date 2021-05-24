Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 627 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78. The firm has a market cap of $143.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

