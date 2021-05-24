Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Shares of PEGRF opened at $15.17 on Friday. Pennon Group has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $15.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.