Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.10 billion.
Shares of PTON traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.88. The company had a trading volume of 192,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,139,446. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 162.74 and a beta of 0.68.
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $177,882.72. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 635,168 shares of company stock valued at $69,129,269 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Peloton Interactive Company Profile
Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.
