Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stake Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,977 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Peloton Interactive worth $19,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.58.

Shares of PTON opened at $100.90 on Monday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.28.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $177,882.72. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $11,953,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,391,649.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 635,168 shares of company stock valued at $69,129,269 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

