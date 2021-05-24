PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.66 million-$105.66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.68 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on PDFS shares. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum upgraded PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CJS Securities lowered PDF Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.87. 67,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,308. PDF Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The company had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Equities analysts predict that PDF Solutions will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

