Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $242 million-$248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.11 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYA. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Paya in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James started coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Paya in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Paya presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.40.

NASDAQ PAYA traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.11. 9,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,462. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09. Paya has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

