Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 602.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 227,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 251,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $8.40 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 3.20.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

