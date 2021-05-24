Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Sold by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP lessened its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth $23,989,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter worth $10,397,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,549,000 after acquiring an additional 118,933 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter worth $9,830,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 77,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Scott Welch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,076,822.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,796 shares in the company, valued at $22,352,168.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,409 shares of company stock valued at $12,665,024. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $87.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.33. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $98.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several research firms have commented on PATK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

