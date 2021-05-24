Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Receives $30.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on PARXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Parex Resources from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

PARXF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,445. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

