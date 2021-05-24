Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $35.39 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $32.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.72.

