PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,054,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,159,000 after purchasing an additional 178,837 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PACCAR by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,350,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,819,000 after purchasing an additional 154,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,608,000 after purchasing an additional 159,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,522,000 after purchasing an additional 164,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PACCAR by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,321. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.64. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $69.52 and a 52 week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.