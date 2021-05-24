OWNDATA Trading Down 62.9% This Week (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $831,656.56 and approximately $28.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded 62.9% lower against the dollar. One OWNDATA coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00091015 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001699 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000071 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.59 or 0.00644073 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000064 BTC.

OWNDATA Coin Profile

OWNDATA is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

