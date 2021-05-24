Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OVID. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.89.

Shares of OVID stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.16 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.82. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,417,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,500 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,450,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,701,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 289,955 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,522,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 962,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 609,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

