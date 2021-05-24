Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Given New C$21.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial to C$21.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OR. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.34.

Shares of OR stock opened at C$16.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.92. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$11.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$64.56 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5374377 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$103,569.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,011 shares in the company, valued at C$208,343.57. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.74, for a total value of C$1,098,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 582,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,999,034.19. Insiders sold 214,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,998,784 in the last 90 days.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

