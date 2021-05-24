ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Position Lowered by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IX. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 388,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,025,000 after purchasing an additional 29,866 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 31,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 61,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ORIX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 278,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ORIX alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

IX opened at $88.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.89. ORIX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 8.39%. Research analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.