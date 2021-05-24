Origin Protocol Hits Market Cap of $199.30 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 39.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded down 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $199.30 million and approximately $51.32 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 117.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 57.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00064228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00016616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 64.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.01 or 0.00947155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 94.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,631.37 or 0.09688334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00084302 BTC.

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 311,413,356 coins. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

