Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $438 million-$454 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.24 million.

A number of research firms have commented on ORGO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Organogenesis from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organogenesis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Shares of Organogenesis stock opened at $16.45 on Monday. Organogenesis has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Organogenesis will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $132,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 386,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,900.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 43,204 shares of company stock valued at $797,789 in the last ninety days. 57.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.