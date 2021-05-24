OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.84.

OGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC raised shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.40 to C$3.85 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “underpeform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of OGI stock traded up C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,607. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$981.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of C$1.35 and a 52-week high of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 6.66.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.79 million. Equities analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

