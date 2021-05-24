Orbit Chain (ORC) Reaches One Day Volume of $25.90 Million

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 36.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 24th. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $586.81 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00003270 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 43% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 71.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00065706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00016946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.17 or 0.00992529 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.65 or 0.10296512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00085921 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

