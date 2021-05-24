ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum downgraded ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities reissued a market perform rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James cut ORBCOMM from a strong-buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and issued a $11.50 target price (up from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. ORBCOMM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. ORBCOMM has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $891.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. Analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other ORBCOMM news, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $58,925.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $730,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $38,195.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,275.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Matisse Capital increased its position in ORBCOMM by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 65,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in ORBCOMM by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

