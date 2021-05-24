Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corporación América Airports in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.22). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corporación América Airports’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporación América Airports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CAAP opened at $5.76 on Monday. Corporación América Airports has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The company has a market cap of $921.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 63.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAAP. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the first quarter worth about $125,000. 7.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corporación América Airports

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

