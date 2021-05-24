Oppenheimer Boosts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $325.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.76% from the stock’s current price.

BIIB has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.39.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $283.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.16. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Biogen by 525.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,724,000 after purchasing an additional 68,240 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $11,534,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $3,828,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.