Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 673,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Open Text were worth $32,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Open Text by 68.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Open Text by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Open Text in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $45.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 80.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $50.21.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.30 million. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Open Text’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.2008 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.63.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.