Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$6.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

ONC stock opened at C$3.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.65. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of C$2.00 and a 52-week high of C$6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$196.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 20.96 and a current ratio of 22.15.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

