ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will report sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. ON Semiconductor reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $6.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.93.

NASDAQ ON traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,513,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,311,903. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $44.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,245,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,608 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

