Omni Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,050.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $6,050.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.57 or 0.00012133 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Omni has traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00438826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006230 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00010924 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000211 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,213 coins and its circulating supply is 562,897 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

