Olin (NYSE:OLN) Rating Increased to Buy at Vertical Research

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was upgraded by Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Vertical Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OLN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

OLN stock opened at $46.79 on Monday. Olin has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $47.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Olin will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Olin news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,647.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,850 shares of company stock valued at $10,237,226. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $1,041,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 1,185.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,693 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $3,797,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

