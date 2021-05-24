OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in OGE Energy by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGE. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

OGE stock opened at $33.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.66. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.27.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.40%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

