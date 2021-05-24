Offshift (XFT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $51,714.00

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. In the last week, Offshift has traded down 37.7% against the US dollar. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and $51,714.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00003264 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,309.40 or 1.00320503 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00033437 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007978 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00079001 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000864 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,980,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.