Odyssey (OCN) Price Tops $0.0010

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 27% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Odyssey has a total market cap of $7.99 million and approximately $7.56 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 103.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00066003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00017021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.41 or 0.00971987 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 91.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,992.84 or 0.10621042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00085384 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

