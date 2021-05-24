OAX (OAX) Price Reaches $0.19

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. OAX has a total market capitalization of $14.86 million and $625,394.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OAX has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OAX Coin Profile

OAX is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

