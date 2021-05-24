Oakview Capital Management L.P. Has $20.42 Million Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Oakview Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. J.B. Hunt Transport Services makes up approximately 7.4% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $20,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

NASDAQ JBHT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.03. 3,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.85 and its 200-day moving average is $150.90. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.07 and a 52-week high of $183.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total transaction of $911,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,480.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,933 shares of company stock valued at $12,066,002. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.19.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.